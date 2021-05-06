Kate promises to turn up in pink dress for four-year-old Mila

The Duchess of Cambridge has promised to wear a pink dress when she finally meets the youngster who became a symbol of the importance of isolation in Kate’s lockdown photography project.Kate chatted on the phone with four-year-old Mila Sneddon, who was pictured for the Hold Still initiative, kissing the kitchen window as her father Scott stood outside.Mila, who is undergoing chemotherapy for leukaemia, was separated from her father in the first lockdown for seven weeks, after he had to go to work and could not risk bringing coronavirus into the family home in Falkirk.The duchess admitted she was “not wearing a princess costume right now” when she was quizzed by the youngster on her outfit, but pledged to wear Mila’s favourite colour when they eventually meet in person.