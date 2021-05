Russia's single-shot vaccine Sputnik Light gets the nod for use | Set to be produced in India

Sputnik Light is the single-shot version of Sputnik V.

Its developers include Russia's health ministry, Gamaleya Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, and the RDIF.

On Thursday, they said that India is among 20 countries where the new variant is set to be produced.

