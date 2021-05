4-yr-old pulled out of borewell after 14 hours in Rajasthan

A four-year-old boy was rescued after he fell into a nearly 90-feet-deep open borewell in Rajasthan's Jalore.

Three teams of NDRF and one team of SDRF reached at the spot.

He was rescued later after almost 14 hours of effort.

He was taken to a hospital for first-aid.

A villager had raised the alarm when he saw the boy slipping into the borewell.