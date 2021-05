Rajasthan: Four-year-old boy rescued after he falls into a 90-feet-deep borewell | Jalore District

Four-year-old Anil Dewasi fell into a 90-feet-deep borewell in Rajasthan.

The incident took place in the Lachhri village of Rajasthan's Jalore district.

The boy was finally rescued after a 16-hour-long operation.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Bhupendra Kumar Yadav told ANI that the child is safe.

He has is admitted to the hospital and under the doctor's observation.

