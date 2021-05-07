Holidaymakers to find out quarantine-free destinations

Holidaymakers will finally discover which destinations they can visit this summer without quarantining, with Portugal, Iceland and Malta among those expected to be on the travel green list.Gibraltar and Israel could also make the cut when the list is published on Friday following weeks of speculation.
What rules will UK holidaymakers face in summer hotspots?
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Many European destinations popular with UK holidaymakers have announced plans to reopen their borders this summer.We take a look at..