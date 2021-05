How you can explore and taste the Queen City on two wheels this summer

And starting this month, you can stop at Buffalo Bike Tours as they start their third season teaching local history and riding through the city.

Summers in Buffalo often bring everyone out to the waterfront.

TAYLOR EPPSJOINS US LIVE WITH HOW BUFFALOBIKE TOURS IS GEARING UP FOR ABIG 2021 -- AND ALL THEOPTIONS THEY HAVE TO OFFERTHIS YEAR.

COMING HERETO CANALSIDE FOR FRESH AIR,WATER ACTIVITIES AND GOODFOOD.

AND STARTING THISMONTH-- YOU CAN STOP HERE ATBUFFALO BIKE TOURS AS THEYSTART THEIR THIRD SEASONTEACHING LOCAL HISTORY ANDRIDING THROUGH THE CITY..MARC "EVERYONE WANTS TO BEOUTSIDE AND IT'S A GREAT PLACETO EXPLORE BY BICYCLE." :04 IFYOU'RE LOOKING TO LEARN, TASTEAND EXPERIENCE THE CITY OFBUFFALO..YOU CAN DO IT ON JUSTTWO WHEELS.

MARC "BUFFALO'S ANAWESOME CITY TO EXPERIENCE BYBICYCLE, THAT'S WHAT WE'RE ALLABOUT AT BUFFALO BIKE TOURS.":04 THIS IS MARC MOSCATO'STHIRD YEAR OFFERING TOURS HEREAT CANALSIDE..

HE'S EAGER TOGET SMALL GROUPS BACK TOGETHERTHIS SUMMER.

MARC "BIKING ISONE OF THOSE THINGS WHEREWE'RE OUTSIDE, WE'RE SOCIALLYDISTANT BY NATURALLY THE SPACEIN BETWEEN.

WE DO TOURS 7 DAYSA WEEK, 10:30, 1 AND 4 OCLOCK." :10 AT 10:30 YOU CANCATCH A TWO AND A HALF HOURHISTORY RIDE.

MARC "SOME OFOUR HEAVY HITTERS IN BUFFALOHISTORY LIKE OLMSTED AND FRANKLLOYD WRIGHT BUT ALSO SOME OFTHE UNDERGROUND SOCIAL STORIESLIKE THE UNDERGROUNDRAILROAD.." :07 AT 1, THEYOFFER A 10 MILE RIDE ALONG THEWATERFRONT..

MARC "LOOKS ATOUR INDUSTRIAL HERITAGE, GOINGOUT TO THE OUTER HARBOR, SOMENATURE COMING BACK TO THECITY." :06 AND AT 4 OCLOCK..COME HUNGRY..

MARC "OFCOURSE WE HAVE OUR VERYPOPULAR WING TOUR, WHICH NOTONLY SAMPLES BUFFALO'S BESTWINGS, BUT GOES INTO SOME OFTHE UNDERGROUND STORIES YOUMAY NOT KNOW ABOUT.

THIS IS ANOPPORTUNITY TO EXERCISE, GETSOME FRESH AIR, LEARN ABOUTYOUR CITY." :11 TAYLOR STANDUP: AND WITH THE NATIONAL BIKESHORTAGE BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC, THEY'RE HOPING TOHELP PEOPLE OUT BY EXPANDINGTHEIR FLEET TO 14 BIKES FORPEOPLE TO RENT AND RIDE ((BELLNAT)) :08 MARC "IF YOU NEED ABIKE, COME ON DOWN YOU CANRENT THEM BY THE HOUR, BYTHREE HOURS OR EVEN BY THEDAY.

WE ALSO HAVE A SERIES OF5 SELF GUIDED TOURS IN CASEYOU WANT TO EXPLORE BUFFALO ONYOUR OWN." :09 MOSCATO ASKSTHAT THOSE IN THE GROUP TOURSBRING MASKS TO WEAR DURINGSTOPS ON THE TOUR, BUTOTHERWISE, YOU CAN RIDE MASKFREE..

MARC "COME JOIN US ANDSEE BUFFALO FROM THE BEST SEATIN THE WORLD, YOUR BICYCLE ANDWE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEINGYOU!" :05