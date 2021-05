Smerconish: Joint rally of GOP's 2 lightning rods a troublesome sign

Rep.

Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) kicked off a joint America First tour in Florida, pledging allegiance to former President Donald Trump.

As the GOP grapples with leadership fractures, CNN’s Michael Smerconish suggests self-preservation is the new Republican strategy for staying in office.