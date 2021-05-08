Delhi is short on vaccines, need 2.6 crore more doses: CM Kejriwal | Oneindia News

As Assam awaits to see who its next chief minister will be, Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma rushed to Delhi on Saturday to hold talks with the BJP’s leadership; Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that there is still a shortage of vaccine doses against the coronavirus disease in the capital; At least 10 workers died in a quarry in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district after a large quantity of explosive material ignited.

This and more news at 2PM.

