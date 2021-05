Viral video: 10-year-old sock-seller Vansh Singh gets ₹2 lakh from Punjab CM | Oneindia News

A viral video where a 10-year-old boy, Vansh Singh selling socks in the streets of Ludhiana was widely circulated.

The boy is said to be a class 2 dropout, who has given up schooling and started selling socks to support his family.

