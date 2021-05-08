Oxygen shortage: What Supreme Court's new task force will do | Covid

As India faces a severe medical oxygen shortage even as Covid-19 cases continue to mount in record numbers, the Supreme Court set up an expert task force to handle the issue.

The panel, consisting of 10 eminent doctors and 2 top bureaucrats from the Central government, has been tasked with ensuring delivery of oxygen across the country in a streamlined fashion.

Recently, the apex court ruled against the Union government in 2 cases concerning oxygen supply to Karnataka and Delhi.

