Pet of the Week: Bentley

On this Pet of the Week: we're introducing you to Bentley, a 2-year-old pup who's 70 pounds of pure love.

POUNDS OF PURE LOVE...THIS MORNING, 23ABC'S VERONICAMORLEY GIVES US A LOOK AT 2-YEAR-OLD BENTLEY...THAT'S RIGHT BACK AT KERN COUNTYANIMAL SERVICES WITHTHE DIRECTOR NICK TO TALK ABOUTTHIS BIG BUNDLE OF LOVE,NICK WHO DO WE HAVE?WE HAVE WITH US THIS MORNINGBENTLEY!AND YOU'VE BEEN TELLING ME SOMUCH ABOUT HIM, BUT IF YOU SHIM RIGHT NOW, ONE OF MYFAVORITE THINGS IS IF YOU CANSEHE HAS TWO COLORED EYES WHICHLOOK BEAUTIFUL ONHIM.

AND NICK YOU WERE TELLINGME HE HAS WHAT YOU CALL PUPPYENERGY, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?YEA SO BENTLEY IS TWO YEARS OLD,WHICH TO ME IS STILL A PUPPY,AND SO HE'S GOT A LOT OF ENERGYAND NEEDS A LOT OF ACTIVITY.

HEGETS ALONG GREAT WITH OTHERDOGS, HE'S BEEN IN PLAY GROUPSWITH OTHER DOGS HERE IN THESHELTER.

HE WAS ACTUALLY ADOPTEDBEFORE BUT HE WAS A LITTLE TOOMUCH FOR THE OTHER DOG.AND YOU WERE TELLING ME HE'SPART OF A PROMOTION HERE AT THESHELTER.YEA SO WE HAVE PROMOTION GOINGON WITH OUR LONGTERM RESIDENTDOGS FOR $20.

SO IT'S JUST $20TO FIND YOUR NEW FAMILY FRIEND.WE'RE OPEN TILL 4 P.M.

TODAY SOJUST COME IN AND WE'LL GET YOU AGOOD ANIMAL THAT'S GOING TOMATCH YOUR LIFESTYLE.A GOOD ANIMAL WHO, IF YOU HAVEAN ACTIVE LIFESTYLE, COULD BEBENTLEY.IF YOU GUYS ARE INTERESTED WE'REGONNA HAVE ALL HIS INFORMATIONON OUR WEBSITETURN23.COM JUSTCLICK ON A PET OF THE WEEK TABAND WILL BE RIGHT THERE.

NICKTHANK YOU SO MUCH FORINTRODUCING US TO BENTLEY.

