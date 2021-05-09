Skip to main content
Thursday, May 13, 2021

Military flypast over St Petersburg as Russia celebrates Victory Day

Russia marked Victory Day on Sunday (9 May) with a military flypast in St Petersburg.

Victory Day is a Russian holiday that marks the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945.

Military parades and other events marking the 76th anniversary of that victory are being held across Russia on Sunday.

