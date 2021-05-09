Watch: India receives 3 oxygen generators, 1000 ventilators arrive from UK

India received Covid-19 medical aid from the United Kingdom on May 9.

The flight carrying oxygen generators and ventilators landed in Delhi.

The United Kingdom sent 3 oxygen generators and 1,000 ventilators.

Following the delivery, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed gratitude to the UK.

Each generator has the capacity to produce 500 litres of O2/min, enough to treat 50 people at a time.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had said, "The UK is sending surplus oxygen generators from Northern Ireland to India.

This life-saving equipment will support the country's hospitals as they care for vulnerable Covid patients." Watch the full video for more.