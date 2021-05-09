Around 1 lakh people died during COVID 2nd wave: Sisodia slams Centre over vaccine export

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on May 09 slammed Central government over COVID vaccines exported to other countries.

He said, "Govt of India exported COVID vaccines to 93 countries in last 3 months.

It gave 6.5 crore doses to them.

Around 1 lakh people have died of COVID during the second wave in India.

If not exported, these vaccines could have saved the lives of these people." "Was it (export of vaccines to other countries) done just to improve the image of Central government?" he asked.