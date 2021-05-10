Parents test COVID positive, Delhi cop ensures safety of 6-month-old

An incident which took place on Mothers' Day amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic moved everyone.

Head constable of Delhi Police on May 09 took care of a child, whose parents tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A young COVID-positive couple residing at Radio Colony in GTB Nagar were in dilemma about their six-month-old baby after they tested positive for virus.

Relatives residing in different parts of Uttar Pradesh could not take care of the child as both Delhi and UP are in lockdown.

One of the family's relative living in Meerut asked for help from DCP HC Rakhi who is posted in Shahdara office.

HC Rakhi, after getting approval from senior officers approached the parents of the baby and took the custody.

She further ensured that the baby is handed over to the maternal grandmother living at UP's Modinagar.