Elon Musk's SpaceX set to launch satellite DOGE-1 funded with Dogecoin in 2022 | Oneindia News

Canadian company Geometric Energy Corporation has announced that it will lead a mission on the moon in 2022.

Elon Musk's SpaceX will launch a satellite and for the very first time, this is entirely funded with the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

#ElonMusk #Dogecoin #SpaceX #DOGE1 #SNL