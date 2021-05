Palestinians set rubber tyres on fire at the border after Israeli police clashes with worshippers at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

Footage from May 10 shows a group setting tyres on fire before placing them in a field at the border with Israel.

According to reports, more than 180 were injured in clashes between Palestinian worshippers and Israeli police.

Officers fired tear gas and stun grenades in the intense clashes.