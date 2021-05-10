'Keep going': Doctors encourage mental health wellness due to pandemic trauma

Over half of people struggle to find time for self-love and self-care
SWNS STUDIO
New research found 62% of Americans are prioritizing the needs of others and neglecting their own mental health.The survey polled..
FIVE MILES OF THEIR HOME.HE ALSO SAID SUPPLY IS OUTPACINGDEMAND.FOR MORE THAN A YEAR COVID-19HAS DOMINATED OUR LIVES AS THEPANDEMIC SLOWLY STARTS TO EASE.IT'S BEING LINKED WITH MORE ANDMORE CASES OF POST-TRAUMATICSTRESS.ROB HUGHES EXPLAINS THE WARNINGSIGNS AND WHAT YOU CAN DO TOOVERCOME IT.
New research found 62% of Americans are prioritizing the needs of others and neglecting their own mental health.The survey polled..
Wellness Wednesday: IDHW 'One Year Later' support group series