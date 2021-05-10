'Keep going': Doctors encourage mental health wellness due to pandemic trauma

FIVE MILES OF THEIR HOME.HE ALSO SAID SUPPLY IS OUTPACINGDEMAND.FOR MORE THAN A YEAR COVID-19HAS DOMINATED OUR LIVES AS THEPANDEMIC SLOWLY STARTS TO EASE.IT'S BEING LINKED WITH MORE ANDMORE CASES OF POST-TRAUMATICSTRESS.ROB HUGHES EXPLAINS THE WARNINGSIGNS AND WHAT YOU CAN DO TOOVERCOME IT.