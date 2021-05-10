Pipeline shutdown could push fuel prices higher

The shutdown could extend a recent jump in gasoline prices — especially if the outage persists — piling on the pain for drivers as the seasonal peak in demand approaches.
CNN’s Matt Egan reports.
Colonial Pipeline, the largest operator of fuel pipelines in the United States, came under a cyber attack that involved ransomware..
Tokyo (Reuters) stated that “Crude prices rose on Monday after a major cyberattack forced the shutdown of critical fuel supply..