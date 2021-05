Counties shift focus from mass vaccination sites to smaller clinics

Mass vaccination clinics, where counties could vaccinate thousands of individuals, may soon be a thing of the past.

NIELSEN: THEY'REFEASIBLE, BUT WHETHER THEY'RESUSTAINABLE IS REALLY THEISSUE.

THEY'RE NOT FULL, SO ITMAY BE THAT THOSE KINDS OFMASS VACCINATION SITES AREREALLY NOT THE WAY TO REACHPEOPLE.

I THINK THE MASSVACCINATION SITES ARE FRANKLYNOT LONG FOR THIS WORLD.NIAGARA COUNTY HAS A MASSVACCINATION CLINIC SCHEDULEDTHURSDAY AT THE TRANSIT DRIVEIN...AND THEIR FINAL MASSVACCINATION CLINIC THERE NEXTWEEK.

DAN: WE'VE DONE ABOUT 35SINCE THE CRISIS BEGAN.

THENWE KNEW A FEW WEEKS AGO THEDEMAND FOR VACCINE HADDIMINSHED.

THE ABILITY TO DO4,000-5,000 A WEEK LIKE WEHAVE BEEN DOING.

WE JUST DON'TNEED THAT KIND OFINFRASTRUCTURE TO OPERATE.

SOCOUNTIES ARE SWITCHING THEIRFOCUS TO SMALLER CLINICS THATACCEPT WALK INS.

DAN: WE'RETRYING TO GET THE AREAS THATDON'T HAVE CLOSE PROXIMITY TOTHOSE MASS VACCINATION SITESAND ALSO DON'T NECESSARILYHAVE A HOSPITAL OR DON'T HAVEA PRIMARY CARE PROVIDER THATCAN VACCINATE THEM.

WE'REREALLY TRYING TO GO TO THEAREAS WHERE THE DATA SHOWSTHOSE AREAS ARE UNDER THESTATE AVERAGE IN TERMS OFVACCINATION RATES.

WE'REPINPOINTING THOSE AREAS ANDHOPING THIS WILL BE MORECONVENIENT.

NANCY: IF IT'S ATTHEIR WORK OR THEIR PLACE OFWORSHIP OR IT'S A FUN THINGLIKE A SHOT AND A BEER OR APREPROM CLINIC, THAT'S WHAT'SFUN AND THAT'S WHAT ISAPPEALING TO THOSE PEOPLE WHOAREN'T THE ONES WHO WERE JUSTCLAMMORING.

