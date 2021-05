Monday 10 p.m. COVID-19 update

BUT THAT HE NEEDS TO GET HELPCOVID-19 VACCINES FOR YOUNGPEOPLE AGES 12 TO 15 COULDHAPPEN SOON AFTER THE FDAAPPROVED THE PFIZER VACCINE FORTHEM.THE VACCINE WAS FOUND TO BEHUNDRED PERCENT OF ACTIVE ANDMORE THAN 2,200 KIDS NEXT THECDC HAS TO SIGN OFF ON A MOVETHE ADVISORY COMMITTEE FOR THECDC MEETS ON WEDNESDAY THEVACCINEMAKER NOVAVAX ALSO PLANSTO ASK FOR FDA EMERGENCY USEBETWEEN JULY AND SEPTEMBER OFTHIS YEAR NOVAVAX.WANTED TO APPLY EARLIER BUT RANINTO DELAYS GETTINGMANUFACTURING INFORMATION MOREGOOD NEWS.NO STATES SAW AN INCREASE IN NEWCOVID CASES IN THE LAST WEEK 33STATES REPORTED CASE NUMBERSFELL IN KANSAS AND MISSOURI NEWCASES.ARE DOWN MORE THAN 10% FROM AWEEK EARLIER THE AVERAGE NUMBEROF DAILY NEW COVID-19HOSPITALIZATIONS IS ALSO DOWNACROSS THE NINE COUNTY KANSASCITY AREA IN KANSAS CITY,MISSOURI, ALMOST 30% OF THECITY’S POPULATION IS COMPLETELYVACCINATED MORE THAN 36% OF HADTHE FIRST DOSE AND LOCALRESTAURANTS ARE WORKING ONRETURNING TO NORMAL BUT HIRINGENOUGH STAFF IS STILL A PROBLEM.KMB S9 IS BRIAN JOHNSON LOOKS ATWHAT DRIVING THE LABOR SHORTAGE?CUSTOMERS HAVE COME BACK TOLOCAL RESTAURANTS, BUT FINDINGWORKERS IS A CHALLENGE TO JUSTCAN’T SEEM TO CATCH UP ONSTAFFING AT THOSE CABOS MEXICANGRILL AND CANTINA.THEY’RE ADVERTISING ONLINEOFFERING EMPLOYEES $150 FORREFERRALS AND THEY’VE INCREASEDWAGES.EVERYBODY’S THINKING OUTSIDE THEBOX AND ANYTHING YOU CAN DOBECAUSE LIKE I SAID, OUROBJECTIVE IS TO TAKE GIVE PEOPLEGREAT SERVICE JUST LIKE EVERYONEELSE THEY’D HIRE 34 MORE WORKERSTODAY IF THEY COULD FIND THEM TOFIND RESTAURANT PEOPLE HAS BEENREALLY HARD CINDY MCLEAN OWNS 10DIFFERENT RESTAURANTS AT THEINDEPENDENCE SQUARE.OF IT IS, YOU KNOW JUST BEINGABLE TO SIT ON AN EMPLOYMENT ALITTLE LONGER SOME OF IT’S THESTIMULUS CHECK SOME OF IT’S THATFEELING OF SAFETY BECAUSE ARESTAURANT IS A VERY PUBLICPLACE DURING THE PANDEMIC.SHE SAYS SOME MANAGERS LOVE THEBUSINESS.TO EXPERIENCING WEEKENDS OFF ANDWORKING REGULAR HOURS THISCOMPETING WITH CHAINS AND THEWAGE IS INSANE CHIPOTLE SAYSIT’S INCREASING ITS AVERAGE WAGETO FIFTEEN DOLLARS AN HOUR ANDIF WORKERS MOVE UP THE CHAIN,THEY COULD POTENTIALLY MAKE SIXFIGURES IN LESS THAN FOUR YEARSFOR FAMILY OWNED AND REALLY TOHAVE FUN.WE LIKE TO MAKE MONEY.WE LIKE TO GIVE GREAT SERVICE.I THINK IT’S AN AWESOME PLACE TOWORK.I’VE BEEN HERE 16 YEARS WITH THECOMPANY BUSINESSES ARE DOINGWHAT THEY CAN BUT IT FEELS LIKETHE WORKERS HAVEN’T YETRESPONDED IN INDEPENDENCE, BRIANJOHNSON.AMC 9 NEWS CHIPOTLE IS ALSOOFFE