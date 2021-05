A Father's Legacy Movie - Tobin Bell, Jason Mac Rebeca Robles, Gregory Alan Williams

A Father's Legacy Movie Trailer - Plot Synopsis: An inspirational story of family, loyalty and redemption.

After years of searching for his father, a young man, on the run from the law, finds his way into the life of a secluded old man in the woods.

As the days go by and secrets about their past are revealed, they realize they may not have been looking for each other but they were brought together for a reason.