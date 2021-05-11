The heart-warming moment new mum tells her father that she's given birth to surprise TWINS

A mum kept the secret she was having twins throughout her entire pregnancy - and then surprised her dad on a video call with two babies.Jaimie Harris, 41, only found out she was having twins four months before the birth and decided to keep it a secret from her family and friends.She gave birth to twins Betty Vera Hemson and Bertie Harris Hemson and only told her dad Michael Harris, 64, on a video call four days later.The mum from Sudbury, Suffolk, revealed she'd given birth to a boy and showed him Bertie first.But when she panned the camera over to Betty, Michael realised they were twins, and the happy grandad burst into tears. The twins make Jaimie a mum-of-seven, having only given birth to baby Reggie just one year before.She said: "I had Reggie in January 2020 so we didn't know we were pregnant as I was still feeding him."I then found out it was twins but due to my dad's ill health decided not to tell him as didn't want to stress him out, so if dad didn't know - no one would."I found out it was twins at my scan in August - it was a major shock as Reggie was only seven months old and all my children have been c-sections so was very worried too. "There's so much rubbish going on with Covid we wanted to share a little happiness with friends and family for a change."I'm so happy with the way we did our reveal and the comments have been amazing - so glad we did it this way."School cook Jaimie and her partner Craig now have five children together, including Henry and Teddy Hemson, eight and seven.Jaimie also has two children from a previous marriage - Mia and Harry Warburton, 19 and 16."All the family has met the twins and all get on great," said Jaimie, who gave birth to them on January 11 at Colchester Hospital.The video was taken on January 15 2021.

