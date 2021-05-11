Deadly ‘Black Fungus’ Infection Found in COVID-19 Patients in India
India’s second wave of COVID-19 has seen the development of a rare and potentially fatal fungal infection called mucormycosis, also known as "black fungus," which can lead to blindness.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.