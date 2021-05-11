Deadly ‘Black Fungus’ Infection Found in COVID-19 Patients in India

India’s second wave of COVID-19 has seen the development of a rare and potentially fatal fungal infection called mucormycosis, also known as "black fungus," which can lead to blindness.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
India’s second wave of COVID-19 has seen the development of a rare and potentially fatal fungal infection called mucormycosis, also known as "black fungus," which can lead to blindness.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Thousands of people including Covid patients evacuated because of Cyclone Tauktae from Gujarat and Maharashtra; Bharat Biotech said..
MUMBAI, INDIA — Even as a deadly second wave of Covid-19 ravages India, doctors are now reporting a rash of cases involving a..