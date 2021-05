Indoor household mixing allowed in Scotland from May 17

Most of Scotland will move to Level 2 of Covid-19 restrictions on Monday May 17.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed at a Scottish Government coronavirus briefing that four people from two households will be able to meet indoors, six people from three households will be able to meet in a hospitality venue and eight people from eight houses will be able to meet outdoors.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn