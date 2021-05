Youth mental health hit hardest during lockdown

A generation of young people in the United Kingdom has been scarred by the emotional toll of lockdown.

Charities and sector workers warn of poorer families falling through the cracks of an overstretched and under-resourced support network, where children face a stark reality: get worse or don’t get seen.

CNN’s Isa Soares visits a youth club in northwest London where local teenagers get active and discuss their experiences of loneliness, anxiety, and depression during the pandemic.