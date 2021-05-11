Daily Debrief May 10: 13 Action News reporter Joe Bartels shares more on the FDA clearing the Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids.
Daily Debrief May 10: FDA clears Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las VegasDuration: 05:07s 0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Officials: vaccination levels declining as start of May
More than 103M Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but the demand for the shots is declining. Daily vaccinations..
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas