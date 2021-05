The Green Knight with Dev Patel - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for fantasy movie The Green Knight, directed by David Lowery.

It stars Dev Patel, Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson, Alicia Vikander and Sean Harris.

The Green Knight Release Date: July 30, 2021 After you watch The Green Knight drop a review.

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!