Thousands attend demonstration in support of Palestine in central London

Thousands gathered opposite Downing Street in central London on Tuesday (May 11) in support of Palestine following recent tension with Israel.

The demonstration follows recent protests in Jerusalem against the eviction of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah.

The UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the violence in Jerusalem and Gaza "must stop", tweeting there needed to be "an immediate de-escalation on all sides".