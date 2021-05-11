After Daunte Wright Killing, Brooklyn Center Stands In Middle Of Police Reform Debate

While police reform bills are being considered at both the state and federal level, Brooklyn Center has decided to take up the issue on its own, Esme Murphy reports (1:58).
WCCO 4 News At 6 - May 11, 2021
While police reform bills are being considered at both the state and federal level, Brooklyn Center has decided to take up the issue on its own, Esme Murphy reports (1:58).
WCCO 4 News At 6 - May 11, 2021
After the deadly police shooting of Daunte Wright, the city of Brooklyn Center has found itself at the center of a national and..