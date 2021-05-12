Israel’s Iron Dome intercepts rockets fired from Gaza as residents shelter in safe houses

Footage shows rockets being fired from Gaza at Israel on Tuesday evening (May 11) as residents sheltered in safe houses.

The Iron Dome defence system intercepted the artillery, with only three missiles reportedly hitting their targets.

Israel has responded to the unrest by launching rockets at the Gaza Strip.

Carla Gonen captured the terrifying scene as she sheltered in a safe house in Tel Aviv during the bombardment.

She said: "This was the scene at 9 pm.

I sheltered in a safe house.

The rockets were being fired by Palestine at Israel."