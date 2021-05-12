Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise by 11

The Government said a further 11 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 127,640.Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 152,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.The Government also said that, as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 2,284 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.It brings the total to 4,441,975.
No new coronavirus deaths in Birmingham as UK death toll rises by 11
Tamworth Herald
Wales has recorded zero deaths on Wednesday May 12, with NHS England updating its death tally too