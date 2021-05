Grimes Reveals She Was Hospitalized For a Panic Attack After 'Saturday Night Live' | Billboard News

Grimes earned praise for her acting debut as Princess Peach alongside partner Elon Musk on 'Saturday Night Live' over the weekend, but the sketch was not without its perils.

On Tuesday (May 11), the 33-year-old singer revealed that she had a panic attack after the show and was hospitalized as a result.