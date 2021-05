Long lines formed at some gas stations in South Florida yesterday (May 12) amid fuel shortage fears after the Colonial Pipeline hack.

Long lines formed at some gas stations in South Florida yesterday (May 12) amid fuel shortage fears after the Colonial Pipeline hack.

Officials have tried to reassure residents that the pipeline problems shouldn't affect South Florida because the region's gasoline supply doesn't come from the pipeline.

Despite the reassurances, long lines formed at a Costco gas station in Boca Raton and a Shell station in Delray Beach.