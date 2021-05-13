Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas raise $1million for Covid-19 relief in India
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared that over 14,000 contributors have helped raise $1 million, to help India amid the second wave of Covid-19.

