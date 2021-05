Parshuram Jayanti 2021: All you need to know about Vishnu's sixth avatar | Oneindia News

Today is the Parshuram Jayanti which coincides with the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya.

Parshuram is the sixth Avatar of Lord Vishnu.

According to mythology, Parshuram is the son of sage Jamadagni and Renuka.

He was an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva who gifted Parshuram an axe-like weapon called Parshu.

Lord Shiva imparted lessons of warfare to him.

#ParshuramJayanti #Covid19 #IndianMythology