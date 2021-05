Padma Shri Dr KK Aggarwal battling 'serious bout of Covid' | Oneindia News

Padma Shri Dr KK Aggarwal's team took to twitter to dismiss rumours about his death.

Recently Dr KK Aggarwal's video, in which he is beng chided by his wife for taking the vaccine alone, went viral.

#KKAggarwal #CovidRumours #ViralVideo