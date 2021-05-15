Trader Joe’s One Of The First Retailers To Drop Mask Mandate For Fully-Vaccinated Customers

Trader Joe’s says they will allow fully-vaccinated customers to shop without a face covering, one of the first national retailers to amend their face mask policies in the wake of the CDC’s new guidance released Thursday.
Https://cbsloc.al/2QnpoUK
Publix will no longer require customers to wear masks, if they are fully vaccinated, starting Saturday, May 15.
Trader Joe’s Drops Mask Requirements
for Fully-Vaccinated, More Stores
Reevaluate Policies.
On May 13, the CDC..