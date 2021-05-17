Target and Starbucks Will Not Require Masks for Fully Vaccinated Customers

The two companies join a growing list of retailers who will not require facial coverings unless stated by local or state law.

Target also added that their employees will not have to wear masks if they are fully vaccinated.

.

Costco, Publix, Trader Joe’s and Walmart are also among the stores easing mask requirements.

The policy changes follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance for fully vaccinated people.

The CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or stay six feet apart, whether indoors or outdoors