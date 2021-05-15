Japan: Tokyo Olympics to be held from July 23, 2021 | Public opposes the event | Oneindia News

As Japan battles the fourth wave of Coronavirus, the Tokyo Olympics is all set to begin on July 23rd of this year.

Last year, the 2020 Olympics was postponed due to the pandemic.

Amidst such circumstances, the citizens of Japan oppose the idea of conducting the Olympics this year.

They insist on a further delay of the games or a cancellation.

Hiroshi Mikitani CEO of Japan's e-commerce giant company Rakuten favours public opinion and says holding the event is going to be a "suicide mission".

#TokyoOlympics2020 #FourthWave #Japan #Covid-19