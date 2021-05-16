Coronavirus in numbers: UK death total rises by four

The Government said a further four people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 127,679.Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 152,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.The Government also said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 1,926 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.It brings the total to 4,450,777.