Rege-Jean Page and Chadwick Boseman among winners at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Rege-Jean Page, Chadwick Boseman and Elizabeth Olsen were among the winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.The fan-voted ceremony took place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, complete with an in-person audience after taking a year off due to the pandemic.Netflix teen romance film To All The Boys: Always And Forever won best movie while Disney+ Marvel hit WandaVision was named best show.
