A strong cyclone Tauktae battered the western region of India on Sunday (May 16), left at least 6 people dead.

Footage from Goa shows dozens of trees destroyed by the strong winds brought by the cyclone.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tauktae which has taken the form of a very severe cyclonic storm is likely to intensify further during the next 24 hours and reach the Gujarat coast on Monday evening (May 17).