Labour calls for June 2022 deadline to solve cladding crisis

Labour is calling on the government to "step up and act" over what they are calling a "building safety crisis".

Coming up to the four-year anniversary of the Grenfell Tower Fire, Shadow Housing Secretary Lucy Powell said that Labour wants the government to put a "hard deadline" of June 2022 to force companies to remove unsafe panelling from tower blocks.

