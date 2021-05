Mallika Dua gets response from ministers in Covid-19 SoS plea on Twitter | Oneindia News

Mallika Dua, daughter of journalist Vinod Dua took to Twitter to seek help for her Covid affected mother, Chinna Dua.

She tagged Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda to help her arrange for Tocilizumab, an antibody therapy to treat Covid.

Hooda responded to the tweet immediately.

BJP's Hardeep Singh Puri also responded to Dua’s plea and even gave a mobile number for Dua to contact him for help.

