Mental Health Awareness Month

THE MONTH OF MAY IS MENTALHEALTH AWARENESS MONTH BUT HOWDO WE BECOME AWARE OF THOSESTRUGGLING IN OUR LIVES?ACCORDING TO MENTAL HEALTHAMERICA, A NATIONALCO-MORBIDITY SURVEY FOUND THAT46 PERCENT OF AMERICANS WILLMEET THE CRITERIA OF ADIAGNOSABLE MENTAL HEALTHCONDITION IN THEIR LIFETIME.OF THAT PERCENTAGE HALF OFTHOSE PEOPLE WILL DEVELOPCONDITIONS BY THE AGE OF 14.{KIM: "I WORK A LOT WITH KIDSAND TEENS SO SOMETIMES IT’SHARDS FOR PARENTS TO IDENTIFY’OK, IS THIS NORMAL CHILD ORTEENS DEVELOPMENT?

OR IS THISSOMETHING GOING ON THERE ANDYOU KNOW COVID AND THE LACK OFSOCIALIZATION THAT ALONE AN BEVERY DRAMATIC FOR KIDS ANDTEENS.

SO IT’S ALWAYSIMPORTANT TO REACH OUT TO ACOUNSELOR.}MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTHWAS STARTED BY THE MENTALHEALTH AMERICA ORGANIZATIONAND HAS BEEN OBSERVED IN THEU-S SINCE 1949.THE MISSION OF MENTAL HEALTHAMERICA IS TO TREAT MENTALILLNESS AS ANY OTHER DISEASE.STAGE FOUR CANCER ISPOTENTIALLY DEADL━ WITHM-H-A’S BEFORE STAGE FOURPHILOSOPHY━ THE ORGANIZATIONHOPES TREAT MENTAL ILLNESSBEFORE CONDITIONS REACH THEIRMOST CRITICAL POINT.PREVENTIO━ IDENTIFYINGSYMPTOMS AND CHARTING A PLANOF ACTION ARE ALL IMPORTANTSTEPS.RESOURCES FOR MENTAL HEALTHCOUNSELORS AND CRISIS HOTLINESARE ON OUR WEBSITE.