Dioga Jota has 'tiny' chance of being available for Liverpool's last home match

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota could make a surprise reappearance for the club’s potentially crucial final match of the season – and is set to be fit for Portugal’s Euro 2020 squad.The 24-year-old did not play at West Brom on Sunday and had been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a problem with a bone in his foot sustained in the win at Manchester United last week.