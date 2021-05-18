NC DA: Deputies justified in fatally shooting Andrew Brown Jr.

A North Carolina District Attorney said Tuesday that deputies were justified in their use of force in the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. last month.
None of those deputies will face charges.
