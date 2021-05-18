Murdered Teen Footballer Added to FIFA 21 to Honor His ‘Talent and Potential’

In 2006, 15-year-old Kiyan Prince was murdered outside of his school while protecting a friend.

At the time, Prince was a star footballer who played for the Queens Park Rangers F.C.

Under-16s team.

15 years later, Prince is being added to FIFA 21 as a 30-year-old striker for Queens Park Rangers.

We are bringing Kiyan into the game he would have inevitably made it into … To honor his talent and potential, the Prince is making his bow in the Queens Park Rangers squad in FIFA 21 across Kick-Off and Career Mode for people to embrace his legacy and to see the true breadth of his gifts, EA Sports, via statement.

Prince’s aged-up likeness was created by merging photos of himself and his father at 30 using "Advanced AI technology and photo-real illustration.”.

His in-game stats were “built out” in collaboration with Prince’s father, coaches, teammates and rivals.

Working off of personal accounts from former teammates and rivals to get precise about Kiyan’s unique balance of speed, skill and pure striker’s instinct to integrate him into the game as faithfully as possible, EA Sports, via statement.

Prince’s character will be available in FIFA 21 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Stadia starting May 19.

Items such as a Kiyan Prince Foundation Kit, and a Tifo of Prince will be available on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

All proceeds, including brand involvement and licensing payments from EA, will go towards the Kiyan Prince Foundation.