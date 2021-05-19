Wildlife photographer captures dozens of airborne spiders traversing South Africa

A photographer in Van Zylsrus, South Africa, filmed as they spotted dozens of spiders attached to strands of web gliding through the air.

A photographer in Van Zylsrus, South Africa, filmed as they spotted dozens of spiders attached to strands of web gliding through the air.

Some species of arachnids release trails of silk that get caught in the wind and transports the spider across countries and even oceans.

The filmer told Newsflare: "We came across these strange spider webs that were drifting in the wind.

I have never seen anything like this and no one seemed to have an explanation for this.

"I filmed it and later I went on the internet and found out the following: It is a technique called 'ballooning,' where they release sail-like trails of silk that lift them up and off into the wind." This footage was filmed on April 24.